Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football Team have had a rocky relationship ever since he was drafted back in 2019. At the time, many felt like Haskins could be the future of the franchise and there were times where he looked to be ready for the bright lights of the NFL. Over time, however, Haskins quickly lost the faith of his teammates and in 2020, his season was one to forget.

In fact, Haskins was criticized recently for appearing out in public without a mask on. Considering his head coach went through cancer treatment this year, many felt his actions to be irresponsible and on Monday afternoon, the WFT officially decided to release Haskins from the team. After the news broke, Haskins took to Twitter, where he thanked the team for the opportunity.

"My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end. I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for," Haskins wrote. "I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience."

Now, Haskins is free to sign with whomever he wants although it could be a while before a team decides to make a move. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Will Newton/Getty Images