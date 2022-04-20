Horrible news struck the NFL just a couple of weekends ago as it was revealed that Dwayne Haskins was killed while walking along a highway in Florida. According to a report from earlier today, it was revealed that Haskins was walking along the highway because he was simply looking to get gas for his car. This is news that was relayed by Haskins' wife Kalabrya during a 911 call.

Since the accident, Florida Highway Patrol has been conducting an investigation into the incident. There were various witnesses who were able to give their accounts of what happened, and now there is a new update to the case which speaks to the horrifying nature of the accident.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Haskins was struck by a dump truck, as previously stated in past reports. However, it is now being said that Haskins was hit by a second car, and he may have also been struck by a third, according to a witness. The two drivers who did hit Haskins ended up stopping their cars to check up on what happened, with law enforcement clearing them to go without being tested for drug or alcohol use.

It is truly a devastating update and we just hope that the Haskins family is getting the help they need during this very difficult time.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

