It's a sad day for Steelers fans. On Saturday, April 9th, it was revealed that the team's quarterback – 24-year-old Dwayne Haskins – has tragically passed away after being struck by a car in South Florida.

As Bleach Report notes, the late athlete's agent, Cedric Saunders, confirmed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who shared the news with a tweet this morning. "Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington's first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car."

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

"Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3rd," the reporter continued. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has also released a statement via the team's Twitter page, writing, "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins."

Tomlin shared that Haskins "quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh," adding that the New Jersey native "was one of the hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken," his coach wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Schefter has also confirmed that Haskins was in Florida training with other Pittsburg players at the time of his death. Last month, he re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year contract.

Over on Twitter friends and fans of the quarterback have been posting heartfelt tributes in his honour – check some of them out below.

RIP Dwayne Haskins.

