This past Sunday, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart became the talk of the NBA as they ended up getting into an altercation that Stewart try to chase LeBron out of the arena. It was quite the scene and while it was mostly blown out of proportion, there is no doubt that it made quite the impression on fans. For some, it was their first introduction to Stewart, and it certainly wasn't the best first impression especially given the circumstances.

In the end, Stewart was suspended two games for his actions, and now, he is set to return to the lineup. What makes this particularly unique is the fact that Stewart will see LeBron again on Sunday as the Lakers and Pistons are set to face each other again. Despite this, fans shouldn't expect any theatrics from the two.

In a report from Melissa Rohlin, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey noted that Stewart has shown a lot of remorse following the suspension and that he knows it reflects poorly on him. He doesn't want to ever come across like that again and as a result, it's probably going to be a quiet evening for him come Sunday.

Stewart has proven himself to be a solid defensive player for the Pistons, and that certainly isn't going to change, moving forward.