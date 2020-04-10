DVSN, Ty Dolla $ign & Buju Banton Link On "Dangerous City"

OVO signees dvsn have been in album roll out mode, as they work towards the release of A Muse in Her Feelings, the duo's first album since 2017's Morning After.

They've preceded the album with three singles so far, "No Cryin" with Future, the somewhat title track "A Muse" and more recently, "Between Us" featuring Snoh Aalegra. Today, they're back with another strong pair of guest features on "Dangerous City." Ty Dolla $ign provides additional vocals, while Buju Banton helps close out the collaboration with a verse. The song has a bit of a Caribbean flare to it, while still remaining in dvsn's typically muted r'n'b vibe. Are you a fan? Let us know.

Keep your eyes peeled for A Muse in Her Feelings to arrive on April 17th. The duo have already unveiled the tracklist, with 16 songs total and additional features coming from fellow OVO signee PartyNextDoor, Jessie Reyez and Summer Walker.

Quotable Lyrics

Seems every day is getting worse up in the neighbors

Don't make it any easier bein' so famous

So much entitlement, so many expectations

Fuck around, I want consistency and patience

Cut the attitude and told 'em keep that same energy

- Ty Dolla $ign