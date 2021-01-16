mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

dvsn Turn It Up On "She Said"

Aron A.
January 16, 2021
A highlight off of the OVO duo's "Amusing Her Feelings."


In the era of deluxe editions, it felt weird leaving 2020 knowing that dvsn dropped one of the best R&B projects of the year yet didn't slide through with an additional few songs. They did, however, release a few singles towards the end of the year before blessing us with Amusing Her Feelings on Friday. The deluxe edition only includes four new songs -- two of which were already released -- yet it doesn't feel like there's any way to kick off the year. The set kicks off with "She Said," an electrifying anthem that dives a bit deeper into rock influences with a dash of NOLA bounce on the bridge. It seemingly serves as part one of two, later followed by the single, "He Said" ft. Miguel.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
You say I'm so nice
But knowin' all my vices
I can steer you right but 
I won't take advice myself 

