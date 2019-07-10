DVSN Reveals "Miss Me?" Single In Two-Part Drop

The Toronto-based R&B duo comprised of Daniel Daley and Grammy Award-winning producer Nineteen85 arrived today with two new tracks titled “Miss Me?” and “In Between” via OVO Sound. The group previously gave fans a teaser of what they had in the works, earlier this year during their commendable 2019 Coachella performance. “Miss Me?” is a mid-tempo bop that truly highlights the group’s talent for simple, yet effectie lyrics, and smooth tunes as Daley and 85 continue to challenge the boundaries of R&B, with additional production from Stwo

Their most recent studio album, Morning After, received widespread acclaim, alongside their 2016 album, Sept. 5th. After the albums' approval, the group quickly managed to grow a fan base, leading up to the group touring with Miguel the year after Morning After. "We all have that one person we can’t get off our mind, but we get scared to ask if they feel the same way. This song helps with that hard to ask question; 'Do You Miss Me?'" With the catchy backing beat and subtle dream-like synth sounding notes, you'll be able to reminisce about an ex while bopping your head along.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you miss me. Like I be missing you

Soon as I get you out my system girl I relapse

Sweating in the cold I can’t relax

Tell me do you miss me like I be missing you soon as I get you out

My system girl I relapse sweating in the cold I can’t relax