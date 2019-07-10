DVSN Reveals "In Between" Single In Two-Part Drop

The Toronto-based R&B duo comprised of Daniel Daley and Grammy Award-winning producer Nineteen85 arrived today with two new tracks titled “Miss Me?” and “In Between” via OVO Sound. The group previously gave fans a teaser of what they had in the works, earlier this year during their commendable 2019 Coachella performance. “In Between” is the slower of the two tracks, a tell-all ballad featuring their "signature retro-futuristic production," delivering something which fulfills exactly what their fans have come to know and love from the band.

Their most recent studio album, Morning After, received widespread acclaim, alongside their 2016 album, Sept. 5th. After the albums' approval, the group quickly managed to grow a fan base, leading up to the group touring with Miguel the year after Morning After. "‘In Between’ speaks for the grey area between two people who still haven’t figured out the best ways to communicate their feelings. Sometimes we need to remove all the barriers, even the ones we may have never noticed." A soft love song speaking of the need for communication and shutting down barriers, "In Between" is sure to give you all the feels.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me start by sayin' sorry

Some days I take your time for granted

You could be the star in my universe

If I just took time to plan it

Told me secrets you ain't wanna

Trust is big for you, that's why I'm keeping it a hunna

Crazy vulnerable shit in common

Keeps us apart when we should be starting

To keep our promises, we could be promising

You say I'm closed off

Let's open up and take our clothes off