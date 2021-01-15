dvsn Returns With "Amusing Her Feelings," A Four-Track Extension Of "A Muse In Her Feelings"

Last week, OVO Sound's dvsn shared their single "Use Somebody," a cover track that blended two hit songs by alternative rock group Kings of Leon. We previously reported that the single was from the Canadian R&B duo's Amusing Her Feelings project, and on Friday (January 14), dvsn released the four-track offering that acts as a deluxe version of their previously released album.
The collection of tracks is an addition to their 2020 release A Muse in Her Feelings—an record that received much praise from fans and critics alike. The latest set of songs only hosts one feature from Miguel and it doesn't disappoint. Check out both Amusing Her Feelings and A Muse In Her Feelings and let us know what you think about dvsn's new tunes.
Tracklist
1. She Said
2. He Said ft. Miguel
3. Blessings
4. Use Somebody
1. No Good
2. Friends ft. PartyNextDoor
3. Still Pray For You
4. Courtside ft. Jessie Reyez
5. Miss ME
6. No Cryin ft. Future
7. Dangerous City ft. Buju Banton, Ty Dolla $ign
8. So What ft. Popcaan
9. Outlandish
10. Keep It Going
11. 'Flawless' Do It Well, Ot. 3 ft. Summer Walker
12. Greedy
13. Between Us ft. Snoh Aalegra
14. A Muse
15. For Us
16. ... Again ft. Shantel May