Dvsn Builds Anticipation For New Album With "A Muse"

OVO is putting in that work this year. With Drake supposedly set to drop something soon and the world waiting on PND, dvsn's also preparing for a major year ahead of themselves. Their follow-up to 2017's Morning After has been long-awaited, especially after the release of singles like "No Cryin" with Future and "Miss Me?"

Today, the Toronto duo, consisting of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85, return with a brand new record titled, "A Muse." Nineteen85 flips a familiar sample from Lonnie Liston Smith's "A Garden Of Peace" -- the same sample Jay-Z used on "Dead Presidents -- while giving a lot of breathing space for Daley's vocals to shine throughout.

Peep the new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more info on dvsn's next album.

Quotable Lyrics

And I'm passed due

Now that we finally got them out the way

All my decisions that I wanna make

I want your body in a million ways

