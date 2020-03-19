mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DVSN Announce New Album With Single "Between Us"

Mitch Findlay
March 19, 2020 12:47
436 Views
10
1
2020 OVO Sound2020 OVO Sound
2020 OVO Sound

Between Us
dvsn Feat. Snoh Aalegra

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

OVO's dvsn have come through with the sincere and seductive "Between Us," the latest single from their upcoming album.


It's been a minute since we've gotten a full-legnth from Toronto duo dvsn, but the pair have officially revealed than plans of their triumphant return. On April 17th, dvsn will be dropping off their third album A Muse In Her Feelings, released via OVO Sound. We recently caught a glimpse at the project through lead single "A Muse," and now they've decided to bring Snoh Aalegra into the mix for the follow-up. 

"Between Us" finds producer Nineteen85 harnassing that nostalgic energy and flipping a classic Usher sample to masterful results. Daniel Daley's smooth vocals set things off, as he sings "Let me start by sayin' sorry, some days I take your time for granted / You could be the star in my universe if I just took time to plan it." Alas, it would appear we have nothing but time these days, but the sentiment holds true.

Still, his honeyed words might not be enough to convince Aalegra, playing the part of the lover scorned. "Don't be sorry, just be careful, baby, Know my heart is fragile," she warns. "Don't say shit that you don't really mean, cause that's just hard to handle." By the song's end, however, both parties manage to find common ground and engage in Dr. Marvin Gaye's favorite prescription. A sincere and seductive effort from the acclaimed R&B group, expect A Muse In Her Feelings to be another win for the OVO duo. Look for that to arrive this April. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Don't be sorry, just be careful, baby
Know my heart is fragile
Don't say shit that you don't really mean
'Cause that's just hard to handle

dvsn
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  436
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
dvsn Snoh Aalegra A muse in her feelings new album ovo
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DVSN Announce New Album With Single "Between Us"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject