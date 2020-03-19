DVSN Announce New Album With Single "Between Us"

It's been a minute since we've gotten a full-legnth from Toronto duo dvsn, but the pair have officially revealed than plans of their triumphant return. On April 17th, dvsn will be dropping off their third album A Muse In Her Feelings, released via OVO Sound. We recently caught a glimpse at the project through lead single "A Muse," and now they've decided to bring Snoh Aalegra into the mix for the follow-up.

"Between Us" finds producer Nineteen85 harnassing that nostalgic energy and flipping a classic Usher sample to masterful results. Daniel Daley's smooth vocals set things off, as he sings "Let me start by sayin' sorry, some days I take your time for granted / You could be the star in my universe if I just took time to plan it." Alas, it would appear we have nothing but time these days, but the sentiment holds true.

Still, his honeyed words might not be enough to convince Aalegra, playing the part of the lover scorned. "Don't be sorry, just be careful, baby, Know my heart is fragile," she warns. "Don't say shit that you don't really mean, cause that's just hard to handle." By the song's end, however, both parties manage to find common ground and engage in Dr. Marvin Gaye's favorite prescription. A sincere and seductive effort from the acclaimed R&B group, expect A Muse In Her Feelings to be another win for the OVO duo. Look for that to arrive this April.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Don't be sorry, just be careful, baby

Know my heart is fragile

Don't say shit that you don't really mean

'Cause that's just hard to handle