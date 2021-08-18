dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Team Up For Electrifying New Single "Memories"

The summer will be capping off on a high note, thanks to Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn. The two artists have formally announced their new project Cheers To The Best Memories with the release of "I Believed It" ft. Mac Miller and now, they've followed it up with an electrifying new single titled, "Memories." Boasting production from Nineteen85 and 40, "Memories" sets the tone as the project's opening track.

After releasing the project's second single, they also revealed the tracklist for the project which includes features from Mac Miller, Rauw Alejandro, and YG.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Memories

2. Don’t Say a Word

3. Can You Take It (Interlude)

4. Outside

5. Can’t Tell ft. YG

6. Somebody That You Don’t Know ft. Rauw Alejandro

7. Fight Club

8. Rude (Ty Dolla $ign Interlude)

9. Better Yet (Dvsn Interlude)

10. Wedding Cake

11. I Believed It ft. Mac Miller

Quotable Lyrics

Go tell your friends why you be missin'

Said I'm always puttin' you in these positions

And I wanna do some real things

With a real woman

