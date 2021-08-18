mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Team Up For Electrifying New Single "Memories"

Aron A.
August 18, 2021 13:59
331 Views
11
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Memories
dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign's new collaborative project, "Cheers To The Best Memories" is due out this Friday.


The summer will be capping off on a high note, thanks to Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn. The two artists have formally announced their new project Cheers To The Best Memories with the release of "I Believed It" ft. Mac Miller and now, they've followed it up with an electrifying new single titled, "Memories." Boasting production from Nineteen85 and 40, "Memories" sets the tone as the project's opening track.

After releasing the project's second single, they also revealed the tracklist for the project which includes features from Mac Miller, Rauw Alejandro, and YG.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Memories
2. Don’t Say a Word
3. Can You Take It (Interlude)
4. Outside
5. Can’t Tell ft. YG
6. Somebody That You Don’t Know ft. Rauw Alejandro
7. Fight Club
8. Rude (Ty Dolla $ign Interlude)
9. Better Yet (Dvsn Interlude)
10. Wedding Cake
11. I Believed It ft. Mac Miller

Quotable Lyrics
Go tell your friends why you be missin'
Said I'm always puttin' you in these positions
And I wanna do some real things
With a real woman 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  331
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign 40 Nineteen85
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Team Up For Electrifying New Single "Memories"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject