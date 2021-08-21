mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Connect With YG On "Can't Tell"

Aron A.
August 21, 2021 14:39
dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign enlist YG for their new joint project.


There's been an influx of joint projects in hip-hop in recent years but that sense of camaraderie hasn't been as present in the world of R&B. That's not to say it hasn't existed but R&B acts don't seem to face the same fan pressure as rappers do when it comes to creating collaborative efforts. Over the past few weeks, dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have hinted at a collab album called Cheers To The Memories, beginning with the release of the Mac Miller-assisted, "I Believed It."

On Friday, the album dropped in its entirety including a stellar new cut alongside YG. dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign connect with the Bompton MC for the smooth record, "Can't Tell" -- a perfect record to close out summer 2021 before the back-to-school season officially begins.

Check it out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Pisces gang, my horoscope say we some freaks
I'ma think you cheatin' if we only fuckin' once a week
Don't play with the words, "I love you"
Don't play with the words, "You stuck with me" 'cause
I'ma hit it raw, expect a baby when you fuck with me

