dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Connect With YG On "Can't Tell"

There's been an influx of joint projects in hip-hop in recent years but that sense of camaraderie hasn't been as present in the world of R&B. That's not to say it hasn't existed but R&B acts don't seem to face the same fan pressure as rappers do when it comes to creating collaborative efforts. Over the past few weeks, dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have hinted at a collab album called Cheers To The Memories, beginning with the release of the Mac Miller-assisted, "I Believed It."

On Friday, the album dropped in its entirety including a stellar new cut alongside YG. dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign connect with the Bompton MC for the smooth record, "Can't Tell" -- a perfect record to close out summer 2021 before the back-to-school season officially begins.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pisces gang, my horoscope say we some freaks

I'ma think you cheatin' if we only fuckin' once a week

Don't play with the words, "I love you"

Don't play with the words, "You stuck with me" 'cause

I'ma hit it raw, expect a baby when you fuck with me

