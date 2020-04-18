mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dvsn & PARTYNEXTDOOR Are Sick Of Taking Advice On "Friends"

Alexander Cole
April 18, 2020 09:15
Image via dvsnImage via dvsn
Friends
Dvsn and PARTYNEXTDOOR went off on this moody track off of "A Muse In Her Feelings."


Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of dvsn's new album and on Friday morning, they delivered with A Muse In Her Feelings. The project features numerous artists including Snoh Aalegra and Future. Perhaps one of the best features on the album comes courtesy of none other than PARTYNEXTDOOR on the track "Friends."

This song is an ode to not listening to your friends who are trying to give you some unsolicited advice about the girl you are seeing. As you can tell by the lyrics, both dvsn and PARTYNEXTDOOR are perfectly happy to be entertaining a woman that clearly doesn't want anything more than a fling. In their minds, this is the perfect situation and no one can tell them otherwise.

Quotable Lyrics:

Friends tellin' me I'm crazy
That I'm wasting time with you
You'll never be mine
That's not the way I see it
'Cause you're mine when you're with me
That sits with me fine

