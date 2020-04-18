Dvsn & PARTYNEXTDOOR Are Sick Of Taking Advice On "Friends"

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of dvsn's new album and on Friday morning, they delivered with A Muse In Her Feelings. The project features numerous artists including Snoh Aalegra and Future. Perhaps one of the best features on the album comes courtesy of none other than PARTYNEXTDOOR on the track "Friends."

This song is an ode to not listening to your friends who are trying to give you some unsolicited advice about the girl you are seeing. As you can tell by the lyrics, both dvsn and PARTYNEXTDOOR are perfectly happy to be entertaining a woman that clearly doesn't want anything more than a fling. In their minds, this is the perfect situation and no one can tell them otherwise.

Quotable Lyrics:

Friends tellin' me I'm crazy

That I'm wasting time with you

You'll never be mine

That's not the way I see it

'Cause you're mine when you're with me

That sits with me fine