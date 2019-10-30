dvsn & Future Set Out To Stop Your Tears On "No Cryin"

OVO Sound duo dvsn are no strangers to working with Atlanta icon Future. They have a credit on The WIZRD and while they were cooking up in the studio together, they decided to come through on some high-power vibes for the Canadian group. Made up of Nineteen85 and Daniel Daley, dvsn have officially followed up their previous two singles with possibly the best one yet, dropping "No Cryin" with Future.

People have been excited for this record and it's officially here. Whenever new Future drops, you know people will be quick to stop whatever they're doing to check it out. The link-up with Daley and Nineteen85 only amplifies that feeling. We don't get new music from dvsn all the time but whenever the OVO Sound crew drops, it's special. This single brings dvsn to a new level, advising a girl to bounce back from her relationship hardships and telling her there's no point in crying in the club.

The duo has been working hard on their next album, which should be announced in the coming months. What do you think of "No Cryin?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no crying in my Phantom, don't get no tears on my seat

Girl, you know I ain't got no love for you, no mercy on a freak

Got my patnas in the club you know we roll 100 deep

We been stepping in Balenciaga, we don't wear nothing that's cheap