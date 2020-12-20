We're on the second last Sunday of the year. It's crazy to think that a whole year has flown by but we've received tons of new music. The stars of R&B, specifically, stepped to the plate this year to provide soothing vibes in the midst of these stressful times. And each week, we've highlighted some of the best R&B music to drop.

This week is no different. Though things have surely slowed down quite a bit in these last few weeks, we still have some dope music to highlight on our R&B Season playlist. The OVO boys are back. dvsn emerged this year with A Muse In Her Feelings and later unleashed the chopnotslopped remix album. Is a deluxe edition on the way? Who knows but they did slide through with a new single before the year ends titled, "Blessings."

Vedo's "You Got It" has been gaining a solid buzz in recent times. To keep the momentum going into the new year, the remix to the song featuring Money Man and Young Dolph was released, giving a Southern touch to the R&B record.

Along with these two, we've included the latest from Grammy-nominated D Smoke who recently dropped off "It's Ok."

Peep the latest R&B Season update below.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.