Duwap Kaine Flips PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Loyal" For New Remix

2020 is shaping up to be a pretty promising year for the OVO Camp. For starters, it appears that Drake is back in the studio working on the follow-up to Scorpion, which many of us pray won't be a double-disc effort, dvsn's next album is set to arrive next month and of course, the highly-anticipated new album from Partynextdoor is expected to see the light of day sometime this year.

Although there isn't an official release date set yet for Party's next album, Duwap Kaine is back with a remix of the Sauga singer's record, "Loyal." With the auto-tune turned all the way up, Duwap Kaine serves up his own rendition of Party's and Drake's collaboration with dashes of humor throughout.

Peep the song below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Walk in this mug, hope they don't notice me

N***a, watch out, you're the fucking police

Bitch, watch out, you're a fucking hoe freak

Gettin' on my nerves, I tell that hoe 'go to sleep'



