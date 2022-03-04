DUVY's Star Potential Shines On "GRASSWAYZ"

Toronto's meteoric rise in the past year and a half has put a new set of eyes on the city. DUVY has been one of the most promising artists to emerge out of the 6ix in the past 12 months. Singles like "NightmareZ," "DEMONS," and Jane Babies spread his underground buzz across Canada.

It's been three years since his last body of work, and he's finally back with a new project, GRASSWAYZ. The project boasts 12 songs in total with minimum features. However, Vory does come through with the assist on the intro, "Thugz Don't Cry."

The project was led by the single, "Clear The Spot," which arrived in mid-February.

Check out the latest project from Toronto's DUVY and let us know which record you're feeling the most.