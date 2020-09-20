Dutchavelli Takes "Bando Diaries" International With New Remix

The sounds of drill have truly gone international. Nevermind the fact that the UK has its own variance of it that's taken off, it's now touched down in pockets of Asia, Australia, and more. As Dutchevelli's prominence has grown from London and beyond, he's taken one of his biggest records in the streets and turning it into an international smash.

Dutchavelli slid through earlier this year with "Bando Diaries" and now, he's connecting with artists from different continents for the official remix. OneFour, Kekra, Noizy and Divine, the first signee to Nas' Mass Appeal India imprint, come through to represent for their side. Australia, India, France and Albania get their representation on the record while Dutchavelli brings it back to his stomping grounds. Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Eight in the clip, one in the chamber

Somebody's in danger

Pull up and empty that shit on a stranger

Then it's back in the range