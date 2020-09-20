mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dutchavelli Takes "Bando Diaries" International With New Remix

Aron A.
September 20, 2020 15:08
165 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Bando Diaries (Remix)
Dutchavelli Feat. Divine, onefour, Noizy & Kekra

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dutchavelli delivers a brand new remix of "Bando Diaries" ft. OneFour, Kekra, Noizy, and DIVINE.


The sounds of drill have truly gone international. Nevermind the fact that the UK has its own variance of it that's taken off, it's now touched down in pockets of Asia, Australia, and more. As Dutchevelli's prominence has grown from London and beyond, he's taken one of his biggest records in the streets and turning it into an international smash.

Dutchavelli slid through earlier this year with "Bando Diaries" and now, he's connecting with artists from different continents for the official remix. OneFour, Kekra, Noizy and Divine, the first signee to Nas' Mass Appeal India imprint, come through to represent for their side. Australia, India, France and Albania get their representation on the record while Dutchavelli brings it back to his stomping grounds. Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Eight in the clip, one in the chamber
Somebody's in danger
Pull up and empty that shit on a stranger
Then it's back in the range

Dutchavelli
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  165
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dutchavelli Divine onefour Noizy Kekra
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dutchavelli Takes "Bando Diaries" International With New Remix
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject