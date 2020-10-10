mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dutchavelli Enlists M1llionz For New Single "Cool With Me"

Dre D.
October 10, 2020 11:26
Cool With Me
Dutchavelli Feat. M1LLIONZ
Produced by The FaNaTiX

The UK rapper continues his impressive run with a new single and video.


London's Dutchavelli first garnered attention with his blistering "Only If You Knew" at the top of the year and he's been experiencing a dizzying rise to the heights of UK rap in the months since.

In just last 4 weeks, the rising rapper scored placements on two Top 40 songs on the UK Singles Chart: "Bando Diaries" and "808," not to mention holding his own against Tion Wayne and Stormzy in "I Dunno."

He keeps the momentum going with his new single "Cool With Me" with Birmingham's M1llionz.

The duo receive a grim and spacey beat from superstar producers The FaNaTiX, who are responsible for crafting hits for Giggs, Stylo G, and Skepta

The two trade hard-hitting verses, reminding you that they don't need rap to live a more than comfortable life: plug tryna put up that price/burn that bridge, I don't need him/trust, if rap don't work, it's back to the dealing."

Check out the visuals for "Cool With Me" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

My closest friend is a demon
I don't say things cause it sounds convenient
G just put that thing in a bag
It won't bang til the gully clean it
Feel like I've been here like a thousand times
That's a schoolboy error, I'm a genius
WD-40, get rid of that rust
Now I'm in the back, gun leaning, trust

Dutchavelli
Dutchavelli M1LLIONZ The FaNaTiX
