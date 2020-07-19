mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dutchavelli Delivers A Beat To The Morgue On "Black"

Aron A.
July 19, 2020 13:23
138 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Black
Dutchavelli

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dutchavelli is back with his latest.


Dutchavelli is back with another one. The rising UK star has made promising efforts in recent time that indicate he's destined for stardom in the future. The distinct deep voice attacks any beat handed to him with ease. Though he doesn't even have a project out, the fact that he's received a verse from Stormzy is enough of a sign that he's ready to blow. 

This week, he returned with his latest single, "Black." Equipped with an equally intense visual, the rapper delivers menacing bars detailing the "Get Rich Or Die Trying" mentality, be it in the streets or in music. Dutchavelli continues to embrace the rise in the rap game with "Black." We're looking forward to whatever else he has in store this year.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Right now, black trainers, black tracksuit, black gloves
What happens on opp block stays on opp block
We do not ride out with a loose tongue
You are not bad, what have you done?

Dutchavelli
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  138
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dutchavelli
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dutchavelli Delivers A Beat To The Morgue On "Black"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject