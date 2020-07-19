Dutchavelli Delivers A Beat To The Morgue On "Black"

Dutchavelli is back with another one. The rising UK star has made promising efforts in recent time that indicate he's destined for stardom in the future. The distinct deep voice attacks any beat handed to him with ease. Though he doesn't even have a project out, the fact that he's received a verse from Stormzy is enough of a sign that he's ready to blow.

This week, he returned with his latest single, "Black." Equipped with an equally intense visual, the rapper delivers menacing bars detailing the "Get Rich Or Die Trying" mentality, be it in the streets or in music. Dutchavelli continues to embrace the rise in the rap game with "Black." We're looking forward to whatever else he has in store this year.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Right now, black trainers, black tracksuit, black gloves

What happens on opp block stays on opp block

We do not ride out with a loose tongue

You are not bad, what have you done?

