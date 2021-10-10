Dustystaytrue Unleashes "True To Me"

You gotta give it up to Arnold Taylor and South Coast Music Group. They've proven to have an unmatched ear for bringing new talent into the fold and turning them into superstars. We've seen the success of DaBaby, and Toosii has been on a steady incline throughout his career. However, even with a star-studded roster, they're still helping introduce new talent to the world.

Dustystaytrue recently joined the South Coast Music Group roster and now, he's offered his latest project, True To Me. The 13-song project is offers an excellent introduction to the rapper, especially as he holds down the entirety of the project on his own.

With a run-time of nearly half an hour, press play on True To Me below and get familiar with Dustystaytrue.