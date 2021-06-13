Dusty Locane Unloads On "Rollin N Controllin Pt 2"

Drill is the furthest thing from dead. While artists like Lil Durk and Polo G are at the height of their respective careers, bringing the sounds of Chicago to the world, drill has found a new home in New York City -- Brooklyn, specifically. Pop Smoke helped take it to new heights but the artists that are bubbling up within the borough are offering glimpes of their potential. Dusty Locane, for example, has faced many comparisons to Pop yet his latest releases are establishing him independently of the late Brooklyn superstar.

This week, the rapper slid through with the sequel to "Rollin N Controllin." A soothing vocal sample is flipped for his latest record as he reflects on the fast life from his experiences in the streets and his newfound fame.

Quotable Lyrics

Check my temperature, always nine-five degrees

Walkin' with the cannon that's on me

Turn him into a duppy, lay deceased

No, I can't wait 'til we meet

