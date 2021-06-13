mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dusty Locane Unloads On "Rollin N Controllin Pt 2"

Aron A.
June 13, 2021 17:21
4 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Rolling N Controllin Pt. 2
Dusty Locane

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dusty Locane unleashes the sequel to his viral single, "Rollin N Controllin."


Drill is the furthest thing from dead. While artists like Lil Durk and Polo G are at the height of their respective careers, bringing the sounds of Chicago to the world, drill has found a new home in New York City -- Brooklyn, specifically. Pop Smoke helped take it to new heights but the artists that are bubbling up within the borough are offering glimpes of their potential. Dusty Locane, for example, has faced many comparisons to Pop yet his latest releases are establishing him independently of the late Brooklyn superstar.

This week, the rapper slid through with the sequel to "Rollin N Controllin." A soothing vocal sample is flipped for his latest record as he reflects on the fast life from his experiences in the streets and his newfound fame.

Quotable Lyrics
Check my temperature, always nine-five degrees
Walkin' with the cannon that's on me
Turn him into a duppy, lay deceased
No, I can't wait 'til we meet 

Dusty Locane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  4
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dusty Locane
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dusty Locane Unloads On "Rollin N Controllin Pt 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject