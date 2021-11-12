Dusty Locane Shows Us "CANES WORLD" Before Next Week's Album

Dusty Locane's unexpected resurgence last fall has finally led to the execution of his debut album this fall. The Brooklyn drill sensation announced last week that his debut studio album UNTAMED is set to release on Nov. 19.

In preparation for this career-elevating moment, Dusty decided the project needed one more promotional single. At midnight (Nov. 12), Locane released "CANES WORLD," the outro to his upcoming 20-song album.

"CANES WORLD" features a toned-down, yet still menacing trademark drill beat that Locane is accustomed to. For two minutes, Dusty delivers a poised, self-assured flow while keeping a steady chip on his shoulder.

He explains that feeling abandoned only caused him to go harder, as those who did not appreciate him during his come up don't realize his positive impact on their lives.

"CANES WORLD" looks to be the perfect, reminiscent track to end Locane's album as he closes the first chapter of his career.

UNTAMED will also contain Dusty's most crucial singles to date, including "ROLANDO (Caught In The Rain)" and both renditions of "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN," as it serves as an amalgamation of his previous and current work.

Check out Dusty Locane's new single "CANES WORLD" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Said you had faith in a n***a, where that shit went?

I was in the trenches with a couple killas hell bent

And we was all tryna find a way, you was in the crib anyways

So when it's time, f**k up out my way

I'm the reason dinner on your plate