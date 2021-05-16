Dusty Locane Returns With Menacing Flows On "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN, Pt. 2 (PICTURE ME)"

Dusty Locane has been killing it on TikTok as of late thanks to his incredibly catchy and menacing Brooklyn drill tracks. He has a deep and raspy voice that has immediately been compared to Pop Smoke, and with his knack for songwriting and beat selection, there is no denying that Locane has the potential to be a huge star. On Friday, he continued his ascension in the hip-hop world with a new song called "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN, Pt. 2 (PICTURE ME)" which is a follow-up to his "ROLLIN IN CONTROLLIN" freestyle from 2020.

With this song, we get some dope female vocal samples in the background, all while the 808 slides create an undeniably menacing tone. It creates the perfect backdrop for Locane to play with as his deep voice immediately commands your attention. The lyrics are braggadocios and to the point, which helps make the track an easy listen that will certainly bring the artist some new fans.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pledge my allegiance to the five (To the fever)

All my n****s down to ride

Play with mines, you know we up the .9

Yeah we into murder, homicide