Dusty Locane, Rah Swish, OnPointLikeOp & Run Suno Team Up On "Say Dat" EP

Aron A.
September 23, 2022 17:53
Say Dat EP
Dusty Locane, Ron Suno, Rah Swish & Onpointlikeop

Dusty Locane, Ron Suno, Rah Swish and Onpointlikeop bring unity to New York's drill scene on their new joint EP, "Say Dat."


Drill music has turned into the sound of New York City. Unfortunately, the city's drill scene has also caused some significant backlash from city officials, from NYPD's removal of drill rappers from the Rolling Loud line-up to Mayor Eric Adams who once said that he wanted to see the genre banned completely. 

Today, four prominent artists from the city's drill scene joined forces for a new EP. Bronx's Ron Suno, Dusty Locane, Onpointlikeop and Rah Swish just came through with their new project Say Dat. It's an eight-song effort that fuses each of their styles together and represents unity in NYC. Each artist brings their signature style to the table for a short but solid body of work.

Check the tracklist and project below.

  1. ANGELS AND DEMONS by OnPointLikeOP, Ron Suno & Rah Swish (ft. DUSTY LOCANE)

  2. WAY BACK by DUSTY LOCANE

  3. BUST DOWN by Ron Suno, DUSTY LOCANE & OnPointLikeOP (ft. Rah Swish)

  4. TIE DIE by OnPointLikeOP

  5. HEAD N SHOULDERS by Rah Swish, Ron Suno & DUSTY LOCANE (ft. OnPointLikeOP)

  6. PLAYIN WIT YA LIFE by Rah Swish

  7. SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST by Rah Swish, OnPointLikeOP & DUSTY LOCANE (ft. Ron Suno)

  8. BECKAM by Ron Suno

