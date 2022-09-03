mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dusty Locane Drops New EP "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN"

Lawrencia Grose
September 03, 2022 12:49
ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN
Dusty Locane

The 7-track project is filled with heat.


Dusty Locane is a Brooklyn, New York rapper who has become increasingly popular lately. The 23-year-old artist has garnered a lot of attention in recent years after his hit singles went viral on TikTok. Since then, he's continued his style of drill-type music and has utilized his platforms to strengthen his fanbase.

Yesterday (September 2), the artist dropped an EP entitled, ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN. Made up of seven records, the project featured songs that fans have already heard along with new releases that never dropped. He continued the sequence of "Rollin N Controllin" by dropping a part three with the attribute "Been Rollin." The track hosted the only feature on the project-- Kajun Waters.

Dusty also created a second part for his hit song "ROLANDO (Caught In The Rain)." For his second edition, he labeled it "Catch The Rain" and used similar vocals throughout. 

The rapper has promoted his project across different platforms, urging his fans and supporters to listen to his efforts. "The EP is out now, Rollin N Controllin don't f*cking miss it on HKood," he shared with his 526,000 followers.

Stream the project below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. PRESSURE
2. GAME
4. ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN, PT. 3 (BEEN ROLLIN) ft. Kajun Waters
5. ROLLIN N CONTROLLING, Pt. 2 (PICTURE ME)
6. Rolando (Caught In The Rain)
7. ROLANDO 2 (Catch The Rain)

