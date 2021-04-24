Dusty Locane Connects With Onpointlikeop On "MOVE DOLEY"

Dusty Locane's slowly coming into his own, even if the Pop Smoke comparisons are largely attached to his name. The rapper's gravelly voice and menacing bars have made him one artist to look out for in the Brooklyn drill scene. Though he hasn't released a full body of work yet, his string of singles this year are telling of where he's heading in the future.

This week, Locane unveiled a brand new single this week alongside Onpointlikeop titled, "Move Doley." The two rappers weave through haunting productions with money and power on their mind. "20K in my duffy/ Turn that n***a to a duppy," raps Locane on the hook. Onpointlikeop's leaps through the track with a vicious flow that adds little mumble bars to emphasize the punchline.

Check the latest from Dusty Locane and Onpointlikeop below.

Quotable Lyrics

Free Skrap out the cage, it's a run down

1090 to the Fifth, we don't play 'round

M4 lift 'em up, he gon' lay down

And we all from the Floss, that's the playground

