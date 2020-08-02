Dunkin is teaming up with Post to release coffee-inspired cereals that will be available in grocery stores in late August.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

The company will be selling its popular Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte coffee flavors as cereal equivalents. The cereal will even include a "caffeine equivalent," which will be approximately 10 percent of what you'd get in a cup of coffee. The Caramel Macchiato is expected to contain crunchy cereal pieces as well as caramel-swirled marshmallows, while the Mocha Latte will have crunchy cereal pieces with a mix of chocolate- and latte-swirled marshmallows.

Post's brand manager of cereal partnerships, Josh Jans, released a statement regarding the new product.

"Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-to's, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day,” Jans said. “Dunkin’ coffee is a daily ritual for Americans, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans’ coffee cravings. Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we’ve nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste.”

Dunkin's new cereal products are expected to sell for $4.29 a box and be available as stores including Walmart, Stop & Shop, Publix, Wegmans, Albertsons, Food Lion, and others.

[Via]