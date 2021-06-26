Since 2019, several film fanatics have been awaiting the release of Dune, a reboot of the 1984 film based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The latest version of Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, and although it was originally scheduled to release on November 20, 2020, the pandemic caused Warner Bros. to push it back a year.

Following its original delay, however, Dune has been bouncing between release date to release date, with its previous release date actually aligning with Robert Pattinson's highly anticipated The Batman. Now, the Kid Cudi-approved sci-fi flick has been rescheduled once again, and it is set to hit theatres on October 22, 2021.

According to Uproxx, Dune's new release date has also created the busiest day for movies this year, as it now shares the same premiere as The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson's first live-action movie in seven years), Last Night In SoHo (starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Diana Rigg), and Jackass 4 (starring new Jackass cast members Jasper the Dolphin, Sean McInerney, and Zach Holmes).

Which film are you most excited to check out on October 22? While we await the official trailer for Jackass 4, check out the trailers for the other three aforementioned films below.

