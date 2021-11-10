Duke Deuce Slows It Down On "The Hype"

The biggest takeaway from Duke Deuce's 2021 project, Duke Nukem is that his versatility is going to take him far. He's a product of Memphis' crunk sound, which was evident on the old-school vibe on "INTRO: COMING OUT HARD." However, he's experimenting further with his sound, even saying that fans might catch his foray into rock music in the near future.

His hard-hitting bars and high-energy delivery has been a staple in his catalog but today, he showcased a different side of himself with "The Hype." Duke's latest offering finds him exploring his melodic side even further, though it doesn't take away from the charisma he typically carries. He details pain and sorrow, as much as he celebrates the triumphs, over guitar-tinged production. It's an overall interesting change of pace from Duke Deuce.

Duke Deuce is currently preparing for the release of Crunkstar.

Quotable Lyrics

If you held your family down, n***a, then that's gangsta

Really held the gang down, n***a, then you ranked up

Prayin' for them brothers in shit that's gettin' shanked up

Really need to team up on them crackas 'cause we dangerous