Duke Deuce Shares "Memphis Massacre 2" Mixtape

Duke Deuce is the kind of rapper you want to root for. He's doing something that no one else is right now and that's why we need him. He's bringing back Crunk, as evidenced on his recent hit "Crunk Ain't Dead". The remix of this song, sporting a new verse from Project Pat, appears on Duke Deuce's Memphis Massacre 2, a sequel to his 2018 mixtape. The music video for the original is filled with uncontainable energy and impressive dance moves, two signatures that have also made Duke Deuce such a refreshing addition to the game. He used the same formula for his "Yeh" and "Grab A..." visuals, which explains why they have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

The Memphis Massacre 2 cover art features the rapper tossing a bunch of staples from his hometown into a blender and the history of Memphis hip hop bursts throughout the project. He also rocks his YRN and Quality Control chains on the cover, flexing the credentials that will boost him to stardom. CHASETHEMONEY, Duke Nitty, Pyrex Whippa and more appear in MM2's production credits. While some of the tracks explode with that rambunctious Crunk energy, Duke Deuce proves he has range by slowing down his flow on others.

Let us know what you think of Duke Deuce and his new mixtape.