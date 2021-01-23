mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Duke Deuce Releases Whimsical Music Video For New Single "Soldiers Steppin"

Abby Wright
January 23, 2021 11:54
151 Views
01
1
Quality Control Music / Motown RecordsQuality Control Music / Motown Records
Quality Control Music / Motown Records

Soldiers Steppin
Duke Deuce

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Memphis rapper shows fans that he's not messing around in 2021.


Duke Deuce took the world by storm with his 2019 single “Crunk Ain’t Dead”, which became an internet meme when people isolated the clip of him “coming back to life” in the music video. The song was an instant party hit due to its hype, danceable nature, and Duke Deuce’s new single “Soldiers Steppin” is no different. 

28-year-old Memphis-native Duke Deuce has been making music since he was very young, as his father Duke Nitty was a rapper who garnered some success in the Tennessee area. When he was 5, he was allowed to play on his father’s beat pad and quickly showed some musical competence. Duke’s song “Whole Lotta” blew up in Tennessee in 2017, and after Offset heard the track, Duke quickly got signed to Quality Control Music

Duke Deuce
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to an interview with XXL, Duke claims that he will be the “Biggest artist from Memphis, Tenn. That means bigger than everybody else that done came out my city since Three 6 Mafia. I'ma be the biggest to come out the South.” Duke certainly isn’t done blowing fans away yet, and his recent singles only show that he’s going to prove his talents to the world.  

Listen to the new track and watch the music video below. 

Quotable Lyrics
2020 fucked up, so we back up on that crunk shit
Hater violate, I bet I don’t go out like no punk bitch
You reppin' that black or blue or red
I told you hoes that crunk ain’t dead

Duke Deuce
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  151
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Duke Deuce memphis crunk
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Duke Deuce Releases Whimsical Music Video For New Single "Soldiers Steppin"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject