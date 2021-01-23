Duke Deuce Releases Whimsical Music Video For New Single "Soldiers Steppin"

Duke Deuce took the world by storm with his 2019 single “Crunk Ain’t Dead”, which became an internet meme when people isolated the clip of him “coming back to life” in the music video. The song was an instant party hit due to its hype, danceable nature, and Duke Deuce’s new single “Soldiers Steppin” is no different.

28-year-old Memphis-native Duke Deuce has been making music since he was very young, as his father Duke Nitty was a rapper who garnered some success in the Tennessee area. When he was 5, he was allowed to play on his father’s beat pad and quickly showed some musical competence. Duke’s song “Whole Lotta” blew up in Tennessee in 2017, and after Offset heard the track, Duke quickly got signed to Quality Control Music.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to an interview with XXL, Duke claims that he will be the “Biggest artist from Memphis, Tenn. That means bigger than everybody else that done came out my city since Three 6 Mafia. I'ma be the biggest to come out the South.” Duke certainly isn’t done blowing fans away yet, and his recent singles only show that he’s going to prove his talents to the world.

Listen to the new track and watch the music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

2020 fucked up, so we back up on that crunk shit

Hater violate, I bet I don’t go out like no punk bitch

You reppin' that black or blue or red

I told you hoes that crunk ain’t dead