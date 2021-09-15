Memphis rapper Duke Deuce must be thanking his lucky stars right now. The "WTF!" artist, who has been rising up the ranks as a member of Quality Control's impressive roster, was forced to run for cover after seemingly getting shot at during an Instagram Live stream. Thankfully, he has been posting on social media since the incident, so he appears to be fine.

The terrifying moment happened as the rapper seemingly taunted his opps. "Come outside and fuck with me, Peppertree," he said in the video. "We ain't on none of that bougie shit, none of that Hollywood shit."

Before he finished his sentence, shots rang out from behind him. As the shots seemed to get closer, Duke Deuce ran for cover. It wasn't immediately clear if the rapper was harmed during the shooting.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

It's also presently unknown who Duke was taunting during his video, but it's possible that he was referring to the Peppertree apartments in Memphis, which have seen multiple shootings this summer.

The self-proclaimed "CrunkStar" has been sharing updates on social media, so he seems completely alright following the scare.

This comes shortly following the release of Duke Deuce's new single "WTF!"

Earlier this year, we spoke with Duke for Rise & Grind. You can read our full interview here.

We will keep you posted with any updates on this story.