Duke Deuce Gets Rowdy On "Get Crunk Or Get Stomped"

If we're talking about what city has the rap game on lock right now, you have to mention Memphis. Home to Three 6 Mafia and Young Dolph, among many others, the city is having its heyday right now with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, and Big 30 dominating the charts. Duke Deuce is another artist who is putting his city on his back but unlike the aforementioned rappers, he's keeping the world of crunk alive and well with each and every release.

This week, Duke Deuce returned with his latest freestyle, "Get Crunk Or Get Stomped." Accompanied by new visuals consisting of lo-fi camera footage, the Quality Control rapper delivers massive energy over sinister trap production.

Check his new single below and read "Rise & Grind: Duke Deuce Is The Purveyor Of Crunk Music."

Quotable Lyrics

You a cokehead? Just say that, you don't want no smoke

I'm seeing dollar signs in my OG Versace locs

If she don't f*ck me now, she gon' regret it later, though