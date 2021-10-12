Duke Deuce Drops Off Self-Directed Visuals For "WTF!"

The Memphis rapper is back with an insane video for his ad-lib inspired "WTF!"

Duke Deuce took his signature "What the f**k!" ad-lib and turned it into a whole song.

The Memphis menace is living up to his moniker, meshing crazy high energy with crunk music and giving us records like "WTF!" that just make you want to start throwing sh*t around. And that is exactly what Deuce in his crew got into in the video for the three-lettered record.

Starting with Duke dripped all the way out in head-to-toe Versace with the massive Quality Control chain hanging around his neck, the visuals for "WTF!" start high energy and never let down. With growing mouths and triple vision shots of Deuce himself, the video flashes from the van to the stage to the "SPIN" rapper and his crew going crazy in the crib, making cookies in the microwave and throwing breakfast cereal all around. They pop bottles of champagne and celebrate on stage as "WTF!" blasts out and the record seriously makes you want to start throwing whatever is closest to you.

Check out our interview with Duke Deuce here and check out his self-directed visuals for "WTF!" above!

