Duke Deuce Drops Long-Awaited Album "CRUNKSTAR"

Duke Deuce's energy is exactly what the game needed. The self-proclaimed King Of Crunk has delivered bangers after bangers over the years but fans have eagerly awaited CRUNKSTAR. He's been teasing the project as early as last year, and finally, it's arrived in its entirety. Deuce's latest body of work includes 20 songs and collaborations alongside Rico Nasty, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Juicy J, Co Cash, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Glorilla, and DJ Tootz. On the production side, Duke Deuce teams up with Metro Boomin, Allen Ritter, Juicy J, Duke Nitty, Hitkidd, Digital Nas, Pyrex Whippa, and more.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. From Now On

2. Crunkstarz

3. I Ain’t Worried Bout It

4. Hell Nah feat. Co Cash, Gloss Up & Slimeroni

5. Falling Off feat. Rico Nasty

6. DJ Tootz Live

7. Open Up feat. DJ Tootz

8. Just Say That feat. Glorilla

9. I Get Crunk

10. Money Bandanna feat. Doe Boy & BabyFace Ray

11. Rage

12. Animosity feat. Lil Yachty

13. Blood Sweat & Tears

14. Crowd Control

15. WTF!

16. Flip Da Switch feat. Juicy J

17. I’m Alive Again feat. JP The Rockstar

18. Running Out of Love feat. Dante Smith

19. Encore

20. Living Life