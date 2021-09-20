mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Duke Deuce Drops "Every Chance I Get" Freestyle

Taylor McCloud
September 20, 2021 16:16
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Every Chance I Get Freestyle
Duke Deuce

Duke Deuce hopped on DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get" beat and went off.


Earlier this year, when Duke Deuce sat down with HotNewHipHop to talk about everything from his first bars to his first show to his zodiac sign for our Rise & Grind series, he left us with a stern message. 

"I'm on they a**. Foot on their neck. Pedal to the metal, I'm on they a**, I'm not stopping. I was already working on new music ... I got my own marijuana strain about to hit the streets. I'm on they a**. I'm not playing. Let's get it."

The "New Purveyor of Crunk Music" told us in March that he was hammer down and he meant it. And after getting shot at while on Instagram Live less than a week ago, the "WTF!" rapper is already back with this "Every Chance I Get" freestyle, an installation in Revolt's #OFFTOP series. 

Rapping over DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get" beat which originally featured The Voice of the Heroes collaborators Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Duke Deuce delivered just over a minute of hard raps while wearing a Purple Rain tee and a black bandana around his head. With some dark lighting and aggressive ad-libs to go along with it, the Memphis rapper did exactly what he was supposed to and gave us a freestyle we'll be running back with regularity. 

Quotable Lyrics

Watchin' these rap n**** videos and they startin' to look like us
If they hatin' just off fame imagine when you get the bucks
I'm a M-E-M-P-H-I-S n**** 'til I D-I-E

Check out our full Rise & Grind interview with Duke Deuce here and stream "Every Chance I Get" Freestyle below. 

 

 

 

Duke Deuce
