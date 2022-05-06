Duke Deuce Delivers His Signature Energy On New Track "Crunkstarz"

Coming out of Memphis, Duke Deuce has proven himself to be one of the most exciting voices coming out of the city. He is someone who is looking to bring back crunk in a big way, and the fans have appreciated his style. The Quality Control artist continues to make massive moves, and on Friday, he delivered for his fans as he dropped a new single called "Crunkstarz."

Throughout this track, we are met with some anthemic choruses and verses that showcase Duke's pure skill. He is able to be catchy but lyrical when it counts, and that certainly shines through on this new song. The production is hard-hitting yet atmospheric, and overall, the song even has a sort of rockstar vibe to it that fans can appreciate.

Quotable Lyrics:

All of us zombies my residents evil

Step on this beat like a beetle

Icy my mic is in front of a igloo

I am not worried what he do

You is not crunker than me foo