Duke Deuce & Offset Deliver A Menacing Banger On "GANGSTA PARTY"

Memphis artist Duke Deuce has been making a name for himself over the past couple of years and after going viral in 2020, he has continued his momentum in the new year. Recently, the Quality Control artist came through with a brand new project called Duke Nukem which is a play on both his name and the infamous video game of the same name. There are some great tracks to be found here, including "GANGSTA PARTY" with Offset.

With this track, Offset starts off the festivities with some fast flows that feature some braggadocios lyrics. The production matches this energy thanks to rattling hi-hats and booming 808s that tick all of the boxes of what you would expect from today's production trends. In the second half of the song, Duke Deuce comes in with his commanding voice, where he takes the baton from Offset and steals the show.

Give the track a spin, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Duke Deuce from the Haven (Hey, hey)

Offset from the Nawf (Nawf)

Either way it go, we rep' that Boss and chuck them fours (Fours)

My bitch gotta be bad, it's just in her, it wasn't taught

Stupid ass geeked up, engine police, know I'm gettin' off (Uh)