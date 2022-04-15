Duke Deuce & Dante Smith Are "Running Out Of Love"

29-year-old Duke Deuce is stepping outside of his comfort zone. On his latest single, "Running Out Of Love," the Memphis-born rapper spends nearly three minutes channelling his inner rockstar alongside Dante Smith.

Over on his Instagram page, Deuce revealed that the new arrival was produced by Hitkidd, and the accompanying music video was shot by RSEVN – check it out below.

On YouTube, listeners have been praising the unique new arrival. "This shit so different from what he usually drops," one user wrote. Another person added, "Man I've been waiting on this song since they played it on the end of 'Falling Off'... I would just play the 'Running Out Of Love' part like 10 times in a row because I loved the groove of it."

Are you feeling Duke Deuce's new single featuring Dante Smith? Stream "Running Out Of Love" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below and drop a comment to give us your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

N*ggas is bitches and bitches is hoes

What happened to real n*ggas, nobody knows

You is so jealous and sometimes it shows

You is so jealous can't stick to the code