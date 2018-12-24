Thanks to a 69-58 come from behind victory against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden last week, the Duke Blue Devils are now the number one ranked NCAA basketball team in the nation. There were many factors that led to Duke's appearance at number one in the ranking, one of which was former number one Kansas losing to Arizona State.

During weeks two and three of the season, Duke held the top spot in the nation but a loss to Gonzaga had them fall in the rankings. Heading into the weekend, the Blue Devils were ranked second. Duke, who is led by Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, are currently 11-1 on the season.

According to SB Nation, there was plenty more movement in the rankings. Michigan moved up to second from fourth place, while Virginia moved from fifth up to fourth and Kansas went from first all the way down to fifth.

There are only a handful of teams left who are undefeated including Michigan, Virginia, Nevada, Houston, and St-John's who aren't ranked due to their strength of schedule.

Meanwhile, two new teams made an appearance in the top 25 rankings. North Carolina State jumped to the 20th spot while the final spot is being taken Oklahoma. Both teams have a record of 11-1.