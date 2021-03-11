Duke is one of the most iconic basketball schools in the entire United States and every single year, fans expect them to go to the NCAA Tournament which takes place in March and April. Of course, last year, there was no tournament due to COVID-19, and this year, the entire tournament will take place in a bubble, much like the NBA did with their playoffs.

Mike Krzyzewski's team was in the midst of the ACC Tournament, where they were headed towards the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, however, the team announced today that they would be forfeiting the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. In a statement, Krzyzewski spoke about just how heartbreaking this decision is, although he is proud of his team and everything they did this season.

“While our season was different than any other that I can remember, I loved the 2020-21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach,” Krzyzewski said. “We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are. I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team. I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger. We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro. This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”

On Sunday, teams will be selected into the official NCAA tournament and due to their forfeiture from the ACC Tournament, Duke could be omitted from March Madness. There is no guarantee this will be the case, however, the team's chances have been significantly reduced.

