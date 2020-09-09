Duffle Bag Buru Drops Off New Video For "Quarterback"

HNHH premieres the latest video from Duffle Bag Buru, who takes to uncharted territory on "Quarterback."

We're pleased to premiere the latest video from Duffle Bag Buru, a Burundian born rapper raised in the southside of Chicago. Having spent the last few years working behind the scenes with Lyrical Lemonade, Buru has come through to place his own story at the forefront. On that note, "Quarterback" finds Buru contextualizing his own situation. "Quarterback is about taking control of your own situation," he explains. "Getting through the distractions or doubt and getting on your job.”

"I have always felt like an underdog in hip hop," he continues. "I’ve had to sit the sidelines watching a lot of homies take off. I finally have the right team around me and I’m able to call shots now. Now I can’t be boxed in and we won’t let up." Visually speaking, Buru opts to represent his journey through the game with a literal foray into the woods, channeling his inner explorer as he finds peace in uncharted territory. For those only catching up to Buru's movement, "Quarterback" should serve as an excellent starting point -- especially given how deeply personal the song is, as evidenced by his own reflection.

For more from Duffle Bag Buru, be sure to keep an eye out for his upcoming mini-series "Adventures At The Bottom," as well as plenty of new music in the pipeline.