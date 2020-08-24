Duckwrth's New Album Is "SuperGood"

Duckwrth is one of the most creative rap artists in the business, continually bringing elements of soul, funk, and other genres into his music. He's been on the rise in recent years and, with his new album, he's sure to pick up a lot of extra attention.

Dropping SuperGood last week, Duckwrth has officially come through this year with a bunch of new jams to keep us dancing, offering even more personality than before. The album features the likes of EARTHGANG, Jean Deaux, Kyle Dion, and more.

With a few skits and wonderful transitions between songs, Duckwrth clearly knew what he was doing with this one. He remains one of the most underrated artists in hip-hop.

Check out the brand new offering and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Tracklist:

1. New Love Song

2. Money Dance (feat. Jean Deaux)

3. Trickin'?

4. Quick (feat. KIAN)

5. Too Bad

6. Kiss U Right Now

7. Coming Closer (feat. Julia Romano & G.L.A.M.)

8. Say What U Mean

9. Did U Notice? (feat. Julia Romano)

10. Jean's Smoke Break

11. Super Bounce (feat. EARTHGANG)

12. Weekend?

13. Tuesday

14. World On Wheels (feat. Kyle Dion)

15. Super Good

16. Find A Way (feat. Alex Mali, Radio Ahlee, & BAYLI)