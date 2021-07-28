mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Duckwrth Teams Up With Phabo For "4K"

Mitch Findlay
July 28, 2021 11:51
159 Views
10
1
2021 Supergood 2021 Supergood
2021 Supergood

4K
DUCKWRTH Feat. Phabo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Duckwrth drops off an ode to post-pandemic jubilance with his new single "4K," featuring an appearance from Phabo.


LA's own Duckwrth has officially come through with his new single "4K," set to be included on his upcoming EP SG8*, due for release this fall. Speaking on the significance of his latest tune, Duckwrth revealed his inspiration behind "4K" in a press release. "Right when outside started opening up and everyone started flocking to Tulum and Hawaii, that’s what 4K is about," he explains. "Trying to adjust and acclimate while still having fun."

"It’s the paradox of the recurring line, ‘Was your pandemic popping?’" he continues. "4K is a movie, and that’s what the pandemic turned into when we were let loose.” As for the music, "4K" is appropriately pristine, featuring a lush blend of synthesizers, crisp drums, and triumphant brass. Fans of the experimentally-driven artist would be wise to check this one out, and look for more where that came from when Duckwrth drops off his new EP SG8* at some point in autumn. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Life is a beach and my baby just bought me some sandals
Stressin' away, nothin' new, nothin' I cannot handle
Present me them cheeks and I'll grip it like back with them handles
 

DUCKWRTH
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  159
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DUCKWRTH Phabo
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Duckwrth Teams Up With Phabo For "4K"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject