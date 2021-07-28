Duckwrth Teams Up With Phabo For "4K"

LA's own Duckwrth has officially come through with his new single "4K," set to be included on his upcoming EP SG8*, due for release this fall. Speaking on the significance of his latest tune, Duckwrth revealed his inspiration behind "4K" in a press release. "Right when outside started opening up and everyone started flocking to Tulum and Hawaii, that’s what 4K is about," he explains. "Trying to adjust and acclimate while still having fun."

"It’s the paradox of the recurring line, ‘Was your pandemic popping?’" he continues. "4K is a movie, and that’s what the pandemic turned into when we were let loose.” As for the music, "4K" is appropriately pristine, featuring a lush blend of synthesizers, crisp drums, and triumphant brass. Fans of the experimentally-driven artist would be wise to check this one out, and look for more where that came from when Duckwrth drops off his new EP SG8* at some point in autumn.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Life is a beach and my baby just bought me some sandals

Stressin' away, nothin' new, nothin' I cannot handle

Present me them cheeks and I'll grip it like back with them handles

