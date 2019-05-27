mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DUCKWRTH Shares "The Falling Man" Short Film

By
  May 27, 2019
  364 Views
DUCKWRTH pairs his new project with a short film.

After dropping his The Falling Man project, DUCKWRTH has returned with a short film to pair with his new effort, coming through with tracks such as "KING KING," "LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT," "A WILDFIRE" and "BOW" to support the new work.

According to a press release, the new project is crafted to compare "the ups and downs of an artist to those of a king while addressing the fear of falling just as quickly as you rise."

The effort takes on a battle in duality, balancing "power and corruption, love and death, as well as, bravery and heroism" and the new film serves as a contrasting picture that effectively maintains such an ethos.

Watch in full up top.

