DUCKWRTH Returns With New Song & Video "Crush"

Following up his “Sallie Mae” video from earlier this Summer, rising South Los Angeles rapper Duckwrth decides to come through today and share a new single called “Crush,” which will see life on his upcoming debut album.

"I'm a habitual crusher," Duckwrth told Billboard. "I probably crush like 20 times a day, scrolling through socials. This song and video serves as my confessional. Pray for me,” he added.

Duckwrth is getting ready to hit the road this Fall for his own headlining show in London, before joining the likes of Billie Eilish, DJ duo Louis The Child on their respective tours. If interested, peep tour dates right here.

Check out the new single & video and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can just watch you dance all night

And you would never let me down

U could never let me down (crush)

I can fall in love witchu all night

And you would never let me down

A crush is my favorite sound (crush)