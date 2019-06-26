Duckwrth Drops Off Visual To "Sallie Mae" Ft. NoMBe

The artist continues to promote his latest project, "THE FALLING MAN."

Los Angeles rapper and songwriter Duckwrth has returned with another visual, this time for his NomBe-assisted track "Sallie Mae" off of his recent project, THE FALLING MAN. The eight-track EP has been met with rave reviews since its release last month, and now Duckwrth delivers an animated music video to complement his latest single.

Produced by iamninjad, the "Sallie Mae" visual is described as "a high-speed chase that confronts both systematic and self-inflicted chaos head-on." Duckwrth has developed a reputation as an artist who colors outside of the lines, and he's spoken about finding his outlets of self-expression as he grew up in a religious household that rejected secular music while living in a neighborhood that glorified gang culture.

"This is my form of missionary work," he said of his music in an interview with NPR. "It's me revealing, like, the realities right now. And it's also being able to speak to people, but with their language."