mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dua Saleh & Bas Paint The City "RA(a)D" On New Collab

Aron A.
September 07, 2020 13:54
41 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

RE(a)D
Dua Saleh Feat. Bas

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dua Saleh enlists Bas for new single, "RE(a)D."


Minneapolis-based artist Dua Saleh continues to prove there are no barriers to her creativity. Pushing the boundaries of her sound with influences across the board, June's ROSETTA showcased her versatility and genre-bending abilities on each track. Though it's been less than two months, Dua's back with another new single this week titled, "RE(a)D" ft. Dreamville's Bas. The song's production carries the same gloominess from ROSETTA with a more clear cut influence of trap through the drums. Dua Saleh's jazzy vocals bounce between harmonies, flows, and blending the two before Bas slides in on the third verse detailing his vices and relationship woes.

With the release of Dua Saleh's latest single, perhaps the follow-up to ROSETTA isn't too far away. Check out "RE(a)D" ft. Bas below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'ma leave a bottle Of the stain glass tears
Plum in the rye
Hopped up peers
I'ma leave a gallon
Of the same old years

Dua Saleh
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  41
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dua Saleh Bas
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dua Saleh & Bas Paint The City "RA(a)D" On New Collab
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject